Hinson and Miller-Meeks reach out to Biden

Just hours before Joe Biden was inaugurated Wednesday as the Democratic president, Iowa Republican U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson joined GOP colleagues in a letter expressing their willingness to work together on key issues.

Miller-Meeks, who represents southeast Iowa’s 2nd District, tweeted that she offered her “sincere willingness” to work with the new administration on coronavirus relief, infrastructure and the economy.

The letter from the 17 House Republican freshmen states: “After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation’s capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American.”

Across the country, “Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses,” it states.

The pair expressed hope to work with the Biden administration to “extend targeted, meaningful coronavirus relief for families and businesses; protect Americans with preexisting conditions; strengthen and modernize our infrastructure; enforce our antitrust laws against emboldened technology monopolies; and restore our economy struggling in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us,” according to the letter.

Hinson, who represents northeast Iowa’s 1st District, tweeted: “People are tired of the chaos and dysfunction that runs DC. As our nation prepares for the peaceful transition of presidential power, I stand ready to find common ground with the Biden Administration where possible so that we can help Iowans & Americans.”

In a broader statement posted to Facebook, Hinson nonetheless vowed to “serve as a check on the ultra-liberal agenda I expect from the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress.”

“I will be watching like a hawk to protect your taxpayer dollars and will always fight for conservative policy priorities like upholding the Second Amendment, maintaining a strong national defense, and protecting the unborn,” the statement said.