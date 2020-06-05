Here are the issues that remain before Iowa Legislature after second funnel

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Here’s a score card on 2020 legislative issues before the Iowa Legislature following Friday’s second “funnel” deadline.

STILL ALIVE

• Seek voter approval of a constitutional amendment on abortion (SJR2001/HJR2004)

• Give businesses/medical providers immunity protection from COVID-19 lawsuits (SF2338)

• Give schools more power to manage disruptive students (SF2360)

• Expand provisions of Iowa’s medical cannabis program (HF2589)

• Create criminal offense of food operation trespass (SF2413)

• Expand Future Ready Iowa workforce incentives (HF2384)

• Expand incentives for internet broadband service in rural areas (SF2400)

• Establish a 2-cent per gallon gas tax exemption for E15 fuel (SF2403)

• Set local parameters for weapons/gun range regulations and security (SF2502)

• Expand criminal penalties for animal mistreatment (HF737)

• Allow College Savings Iowa funds to be used for out-of-state education (HF2340)

• Designate Highway 20 in Iowa as “Medal of Honor Memorial Highway” (SF2308)

• Allow debt offset on sports-wagering winnings (HF2623)

• Raise upper age limit for 8-year driver’s license from 72 to 78 (HF2360)

• Offer “Fly Our Colors” license plates (HF2120)

• Allow manufacture/sale of consumable CBD products from hemp (HF2581)

• Block strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP) libel actions (HF2339)

• Allow immunity to minors seeking help for alcohol-related emergencies (HF684)

Signed into law

• Require felons to pay victim restitution before voting rights are restored (SF2348)

• Increase state aid 2.3 percent to 327 K-12 school districts (SF2164)

• Provide more school transportation/equity funding (SF2164)

• Allow breweries to manufacture canned cocktails (SF2134)

• Allow coyote hunters to use infrared lights mounted to method of take (SF537}

• Enhance penalty for eluding law enforcement vehicle (SF2275)

• Expand definition of barbering to include mobile cosmetology (SF155)

• Modify provisions for final disposition/disinterment of human remains (SF2135)

• Boost flood recovery assistance to $21 million (SF2144)

• Set parameters for asbestos exposure civil lawsuits (SF2337)

DEAD FOR THIS YEAR

• Governor’s IWILL tax relief/mental health plan (SSB3116/HSB657)

• Change statute of limitations for child sexual abuse (SSB3032)

• Allow financial compensation for college athletes (SF2330/HF2282)

• Modify Iowa’s bottle bill law (SSB3109/HSB507)

• Require able-bodied welfare/Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer (SF2366)

• Create offense/fine for highway “left lane camping” vehicles (SF389)

• Direct Iowa DOT to install/maintain adult changing stations at highway rest areas (HF2097)

• Require front and rear lights on bicycles (SF2090)

• Limit flags at public buildings to U.S., state, local, POW/MIA (SSB3017)

• Eliminate diversity plans affecting open enrollment in five school districts (SF199)

• Exempt show choir students from high-school PE requirement (SF2041)

• Require Declaration of Independence preamble display in schools (SF2101)

• Designate honeybee as official state insect (SSB3187)

• Create $2,500 fine for illegally hunting black bears out of season (HF2341)

• Bar optional school health screenings unless parents consent (SF2153)

• Mandate 75 percent of UI medical/dental school students be Iowans (HF2383)

• Provide court-awarded attorney fees for successful local “ban-the-box” challenge (HF2309)

• Create a “right to be forgotten act” to remove internet content (SF2236)

• Create $60 fine for texting violation near school (HF2153)

• Limit county supervisors’ salaries to county median income (HF2035)

• Require state license to offer medication abortions (HSB678)

• Conduct study for revitalizing Iowa’s highway rest areas (HSB687)

• Review public assistance recipients’ eligibility (SF2272)

• Raise fine to $2,500 for illegally selling, taking or possessing an eagle (HF326)

• Offer corn state license plates (SF2297)

• Require DOT public hearing when proposing four-lane city bypass (HF2260)