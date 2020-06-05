IOWA LEGISLATURE

Here are the issues that remain before Iowa Legislature after second funnel

Friday was second 'funnel' deadline for bills

The Iowa Statehouse cupola is shown in Des Moines. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Here’s a score card on 2020 legislative issues before the Iowa Legislature following Friday’s second “funnel” deadline.

STILL ALIVE

• Seek voter approval of a constitutional amendment on abortion (SJR2001/HJR2004)

• Give businesses/medical providers immunity protection from COVID-19 lawsuits (SF2338)

• Give schools more power to manage disruptive students (SF2360)

• Expand provisions of Iowa’s medical cannabis program (HF2589)

• Create criminal offense of food operation trespass (SF2413)

• Expand Future Ready Iowa workforce incentives (HF2384)

• Expand incentives for internet broadband service in rural areas (SF2400)

• Establish a 2-cent per gallon gas tax exemption for E15 fuel (SF2403)

• Set local parameters for weapons/gun range regulations and security (SF2502)

• Expand criminal penalties for animal mistreatment (HF737)

• Allow College Savings Iowa funds to be used for out-of-state education (HF2340)

• Designate Highway 20 in Iowa as “Medal of Honor Memorial Highway” (SF2308)

• Allow debt offset on sports-wagering winnings (HF2623)

• Raise upper age limit for 8-year driver’s license from 72 to 78 (HF2360)

• Offer “Fly Our Colors” license plates (HF2120)

• Allow manufacture/sale of consumable CBD products from hemp (HF2581)

• Block strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP) libel actions (HF2339)

• Allow immunity to minors seeking help for alcohol-related emergencies (HF684)

Signed into law

• Require felons to pay victim restitution before voting rights are restored (SF2348)

• Increase state aid 2.3 percent to 327 K-12 school districts (SF2164)

• Provide more school transportation/equity funding (SF2164)

• Allow breweries to manufacture canned cocktails (SF2134)

• Allow coyote hunters to use infrared lights mounted to method of take (SF537}

• Enhance penalty for eluding law enforcement vehicle (SF2275)

• Expand definition of barbering to include mobile cosmetology (SF155)

• Modify provisions for final disposition/disinterment of human remains (SF2135)

• Boost flood recovery assistance to $21 million (SF2144)

• Set parameters for asbestos exposure civil lawsuits (SF2337)

DEAD FOR THIS YEAR

• Governor’s IWILL tax relief/mental health plan (SSB3116/HSB657)

• Change statute of limitations for child sexual abuse (SSB3032)

• Allow financial compensation for college athletes (SF2330/HF2282)

• Modify Iowa’s bottle bill law (SSB3109/HSB507)

• Require able-bodied welfare/Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer (SF2366)

• Create offense/fine for highway “left lane camping” vehicles (SF389)

• Direct Iowa DOT to install/maintain adult changing stations at highway rest areas (HF2097)

• Require front and rear lights on bicycles (SF2090)

• Limit flags at public buildings to U.S., state, local, POW/MIA (SSB3017)

• Eliminate diversity plans affecting open enrollment in five school districts (SF199)

• Exempt show choir students from high-school PE requirement (SF2041)

• Require Declaration of Independence preamble display in schools (SF2101)

• Designate honeybee as official state insect (SSB3187)

• Create $2,500 fine for illegally hunting black bears out of season (HF2341)

• Bar optional school health screenings unless parents consent (SF2153)

• Mandate 75 percent of UI medical/dental school students be Iowans (HF2383)

• Provide court-awarded attorney fees for successful local “ban-the-box” challenge (HF2309)

• Create a “right to be forgotten act” to remove internet content (SF2236)

• Create $60 fine for texting violation near school (HF2153)

• Limit county supervisors’ salaries to county median income (HF2035)

• Require state license to offer medication abortions (HSB678)

• Conduct study for revitalizing Iowa’s highway rest areas (HSB687)

• Review public assistance recipients’ eligibility (SF2272)

• Raise fine to $2,500 for illegally selling, taking or possessing an eagle (HF326)

• Offer corn state license plates (SF2297)

• Require DOT public hearing when proposing four-lane city bypass (HF2260)

