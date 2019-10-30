Government

Grassley sees House vote on Trump impeachment rules as 'moving in right direction'

Sen. Chuck Grassley during his speech, Oct. 30, 2019. (YouTube screenshot)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The United States House is “moving in the right direction” with its expected approval of a resolution setting the parameters of the public phase of its impeachment inquiry, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution laying out the rule for its investigation of President Donald Trump.

Those rules will bring the process, which so far has been conducted in closed-door committee meetings, more closely in line with how impeachment investigations of Presidents Ricard Nixon and Bill Clinton were conducted, he said.

“So presumably a more open process” as long as Republicans have subpoena powers and can call witnesses, and the president’s attorneys can cross-examine witnesses, Grassley said.

At the same time, Grassley continued his criticism of the House impeachment inquiry as part of Democrats’ plans to undo the 2016 election.

“Let’s make no mistake: this process isn’t about concerns over alleged high crimes or misdemeanors,” Grassley said Wednesday in a speech on the Senate floor. “This is about the Democratic Party, still bitter years later, trying to undo the 2016 election.”

Republicans, generally, have been critical of the impeachment inquiry, calling it a flawed process. Grassley wouldn’t say whether the resolution would rehabilitate the investigation, but promised that if articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate he will be “a good faith juror and listen all the facts.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

