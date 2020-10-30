Grants coming for workers impacted by derecho

IOWA DERECHO 2020

Gazette Des Moines Bureau

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced up to $3 million in federal disaster recovery funding that will be used to create employment opportunities and provide humanitarian assistance in communities impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho storms.

An initial award of $1 million will create disaster-relief jobs to address debris cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storms.

The project will focus efforts in 16 Iowa counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

Iowa can request additional funds up to a total of $3 million — from the U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant program — once the initial award has been expended, according to the governor’s office.

“Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and ability to come together to overcome obstacles,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The Disaster Recovery Grant Funding will provide significant assistance to Iowans impacted by the derecho.”

The grants temporarily expand dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels after large, unexpected economic events cause significant job losses, according to the governor’s office.

Iowa Workforce Development will administer the program.

More information is available at go to iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/NDWG.

