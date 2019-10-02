Government

Gov. Kim Reynolds: 'I don't think there's anything' to Trump inquiry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says until the U.S. House votes on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, she’s not convinced there’s a case.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday Reynolds said, “until they take a vote and I know what they’re accusing him of, I don’t think there’s anything there.”

Reynolds, a Republican, is an honorary state chairwoman of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

GOP leaders have aggressively defended Trump against accusations that he abused his power when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. Trump has since suggested people leading the inquiry should be arrested and charged with treason.

Reynolds says the House should focus on issues such as a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, the details of which are being negotiated between the White House and House leaders.

She also says she’s hopeful to hear something from the White House this week on a new ethanol policy that would boost production.

