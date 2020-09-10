Gov. Kim Reynolds extends derecho disaster proclamation

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she has extended a disaster proclamation for counties affected by the Aug. 10 derecho.
The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather in 27 counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.
In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state.
