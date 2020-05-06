CORONAVIRUS

Gov. Kim Reynolds cancels today's Iowa coronavirus news conference for meeting with Trump


In this June 11, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump applauds next to Governors Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, second left, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa, left, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
08:50AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds cancels today's Iowa coronavirus news conference for ...

07:00AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Where's the beef? is becoming an increasingly relevant question as sto ...

06:30AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

St. Luke's medical technology lab pivots to coronavirus response ...

06:00AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

University of Iowa Health Care workers join HERO Registry
JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds is spending today in Washington, D.C. for discussions of the global novel coronavirus epidemic and Iowa’s response.

The governor’s office issued a news release last night indicating Reynolds would travel to the nation’s capital to provide an update to President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force on the status of COVID-19 in Iowa, including the state’s efforts to reopen.

Because of that, Reynolds’ staff said the governor will not be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. today, but her daily news conferences from the state’s emergency operations response center in Johnston will resume later this week.

“I will be going to give them an update on what we’re doing in Iowa and really talk about how testing and case investigation, our assessment, really working with our processing plants and how we’ve tried to be proactive in that respect,” Reynolds told reporters Tuesday, “to give him an update on that and to thank them for their assistance throughout the process.”

Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health will post its daily COVID-19 report at the state’s dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov, which provides updated information that includes COVID-19 tracking in Iowa of cases, deaths, hospitalizations, testing conducted in each county, demographic breakdowns, Iowa’s epidemiological curve and other data pertinent to the disease’s impact around the state.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

03:40AM | Wed, May 06, 2020

Gazette Daily News Briefing, May 6

07:13PM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Photos and Video: Using belly dancing to connect with socially distanc ...

06:49PM | Tue, May 05, 2020

Nearly 1,400 Tyson workers in Iowa have been infected with coronavirus
Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

