Gov. Reynolds appoints Susie Weinacht to Iowa Parole Board

CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Cedar Rapids City Council member Susie Weinacht has been nominated to serve a four-year term on the Iowa Parole Board.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday appointed Weinacht, along with Andrew Boettger, of Cambridge, as vice chair, and Ralph Haskins, of West Des Moines, who is already a board member. The appointees are subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate, which typically votes on board and commission appointees in April.

The board has five full-time members, including a chair and vice chair, who have full time salaried positions. The other members are considered part time and receive a per diem of $317.84 per day they work. The board typically has three hearings a week.

Weinacht, who is an alternate parole board member, did not seek a third term on City Council. Her at large seat was filled by Pat Loeffler.

Reynolds also announced dozens of other appointees to various boards and commissions, who would all also be subject to Senate approval. Among other Eastern Iowans appointed:

Timothy Bower, of Fairfield, Rhonda McRina, of Waterloo, and Kristen Rickey, of Manchester, to the Board of Educational Examiners; Rafaela Cadena, of Marion, to the Child Advocacy Board; Carly Armour, of Iowa City, to the Commission of Deaf Services; Randolph Fehr, of Washington, to the Higher Education Loan Authority; Diane Venenga, of Iowa City, to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council; Jeffrey Garrett, of Washington, to the Investment Board of the IPERS; Nathaniel Ristow, of Williamsburg, to the Interstate Compact Council for Adult and Juvenile Offenders; Terry Eagle, of Muscatine, to the Mississippi River Parkway Planning Commission; Jason Martin-Hiner, of Decorah, to the Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board; Matt Grillot, of DeWitt, and Amy Robasse, of Mount Vernon, to the Statewide Independent Living Council; and Don Kearney, of Marion, State Sen. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, Mary Meisterling, of Cedar Rapids, and Steven Triplett, of North Liberty, to the STEM Advisory Council.

