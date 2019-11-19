GOP-leaning group's campaign targets Finkenauer

Government

CEDAR RAPIDS — An advocacy group aligned with the House Republican leadership has launched a $200,000 television campaign calling on Democratic Iowa 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer to reject her party’s move toward impeaching President Donald Trump.

Calling the impeachment investigation a “politically motivated charade,” the American Action Network ad features footage of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a CNN interview saying that impeachment is about “preventing a disastrous outcome” in 2020.

“Let voters decide elections,” the group urges Finkenauer. “Vote ‘no’ on impeachment and get to work” on issues such as approving the USMCA trade agreement and improving border security.

American Action Network also is spending $75,000 on digital ads targeting 2nd District Rep. Dave Loebsack and 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne.

RollCall.com rated Finkenauer, a freshman who is seeking re-election, the ninth most vulnerable House Democratic incumbent.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, and Decorah farmer and businessman Thomas Hansen are seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Finkenauer.

