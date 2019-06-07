Government

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The Hall of Fame, Biden and Trump visit Iowa, and more

Vice President Joe Biden talks with student Thomas Naert, of Coal Valley, Ill., while touring the Make to Innovate lab at Iowa State University, Thursday, March 1, 2012, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Vice President Joe Biden talks with student Thomas Naert, of Coal Valley, Ill., while touring the Make to Innovate lab at Iowa State University, Thursday, March 1, 2012, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The Gazette

This week’s On Iowa Politics Podcast covers the Hall of Fame and the hope to be famous, Biden and Trump visiting Iowa, and more.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

This week’s show features The Gazette’s James Lynch, Thomas Nelson of the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, Lee Newspaper Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen Colbert and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Solid Attitude.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa freedom of information council sues law enforcement agency over fatal shooting of motorist last year

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson preaches love, not farm subsidies

Midwest states send mixed messages on fish safety

Schedule: Your chances to mingle with presidential candidates this weekend in Cedar Rapids will be plentiful

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Barnes and Noble sells to hedge fund

NASA opens the International Space Station to businesses, private citizens

Walmart to begin direct-to-fridge delivery

Drug-detection K-9 that went missing Wednesday after crash found safe Thursday night

IHOP head appointed CEO of Casey's General Store

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.