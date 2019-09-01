Free pizza, college on Bernie Sanders' Iowa City tailgate party agenda

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is headed to Iowa City Sept. 8 as part of his college tailgate tour.

Sanders, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, will host a tailgate party starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the Old Capitol lawn, 21 N. Clinton St.

There will be outdoor events and games, live music, and free pizza.

Sanders will talk about his plan to cancel student debt and to make public colleges, universities, and trade schools tuition-free.

RSVP at www.berniesanders.com under events.

