Fox News to hold Iowa town hall at Living History Farms in Urbandale

Anchor will discuss political issues with Iowa voters

Visitors walk down the path between the 1700 Ioway Farm and the 1850 Pioneer Farm at Living History Farms in Urbandale on Monday, June 1, 2015. Sheep are raised on the 1850s Farm along with pigs and oxen, which are used to plow the fields. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — Iowa voters will be the focus of a special “Town Hall America” later this month with Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner.

Recorded in front of a live audience at Living History Farms in Urbandale, the town hall led by Faulkner, who anchors “Outnumbered Overtime,” will focus on the 2020 presidential primaries and general election as well as some of the biggest issues in these races, including health care, immigration and climate change.

Although the one-hour town hall won’t include any of the Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination, Faulkner will feature interviews with representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties. She’ll discuss hot-button political issues with everyday Iowans.

GOP Sen. Joni Ernst will be her guest. Topics to be discussed will include the impact of the #MeToo movement on the 2020 election, the Democratic Party and socialism.

The town hall will be recorded April 13. People interested in being a part of the town hall may RSVP by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching for “Fox.” Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m. “Town Hall America” will be shown at 8 p.m. April 14 on the Fox News Channel.

