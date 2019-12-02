Government

Fort Dodge prison officer beaten after rushing to cell fire

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility cell in 1998. (AP Photo/Rodney White)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility cell in 1998. (AP Photo/Rodney White)
Associated Press

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Corrections Department says an officer was injured after being attacked by an inmate.

The department says in a news release Monday that an inmate assaulted the officer about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

The officer had gone to a cell where inmates had started a fire. After the officer opened the cell door, the inmate began beating and kicking the officer.

Another officer used a chemical spray to subdue the inmate and staffers used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The officer was treated at the prison. The inmate didn’t appear to be injured.

The department says the incident is under investigation.

The facility is a medium-security prison designed to hold 1,400 inmates.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

North Liberty introduces Transportation Assistance Program to help those in need

Fact Checker: Ashley Hinson fundraising appeal notes national priority

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock drops out of presidential race

What's next for medical marijuana in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Geek City Games in North Liberty is a screen-free zone

Iowa schools test for lead in drinking water

Gravely injured in Cedar Rapids smoke shop shooting, survivor urges end to gun violence

Returning to medical roots, former UI President David Skorton lands in health care thicket

Sales taxes paid for $21 million in Cedar Rapids street work this year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.