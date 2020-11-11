ELECTION 2020

Former UI President Skorton named to Biden transition agency review team

Former University of Iowa President David Skorton. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
Former University of Iowa President David Skorton. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

05:45PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

Former UI President Skorton named to Biden transition agency review te ...

08:16PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

06:55PM | Mon, November 09, 2020

Recount in Jasper County changes little in U.S. District 2 congression ...

03:13PM | Sun, November 08, 2020

Joe Biden focuses on transition, plans executive orders to reverse Tru ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

Former University of Iowa President David Skorton has been named to the arts and humanities agency review team by President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.

Skorton, who worked at the UI for 26 years including as president from 2003-06, now is president and chief executive officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges, a not-for-profit representing U.S. medical schools, teaching hospitals and health institutions and academic societies. He joined the association in mid-2019.

Skorton and the other six volunteers on the arts and humanities review team will look at agencies including the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Science Foundation and the Smithsonian Institution.

Skorton, who served as president of Cornell University after leaving the UI, was the 13th secretary of the Smithsonian from July 2015 to December 2019.

He has been described as a Renaissance man — a cardiologist who plays flute and saxophone and hosted a jazz radio show while at the UI.

The other members of the team come from academia and organizations promoting art, history, science and humanities.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

05:45PM | Wed, November 11, 2020

Former UI President Skorton named to Biden transition agency review te ...

08:16PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

06:55PM | Mon, November 09, 2020

Recount in Jasper County changes little in U.S. District 2 congression ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles
Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

Recount in Jasper County changes little in U.S. District 2 congressional race

Joe Biden focuses on transition, plans executive orders to reverse Trump policies

Iowa's urban-rural divide continues to widen

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

More records for COVID-19 in Iowa: Near 5,000 cases, 1,200 hospitalized and over 200 in ICUs

Iowa's COVID-19 positivity rates may be even higher than state says

Michigan man faces sex abuse charge in Johnson County

'Barely holding on by a thread;' Officials continue plea to wear masks, socially distance

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.