Former Iowan to head National Counterterrorism Center

Grassley nominates Iowa City High grad Christopher Miller

Christopher Miller, who was raised in Iowa City and graduated from City High, has been nominated to be lead the National Counterterrorism Center.

Miller, currently deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and combating terrorism, was nominated by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Previously, Miller was the top counterterrorism official at the National Security Council. The retired Army Special Forces officer focused on the Islamic State and hunting down al-Qaida leadership.

Miller, who has 30 years of government service, graduated from City High in 1983 and George Washington University in 1987, where he majored in history and participated in ROTC.

Miller served multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.

He and his wife live in Virginia. They have three children.

