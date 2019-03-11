Government

Former Auditor Mosiman joins Iowa Revenue Department

Mary Mosiman lost to Democrat Rob Sand in 2018 election

Auditor of State Mary Mosiman waits for the start of the Condition of the State address at the State Capitol Building in Des Moines on Tuesday, January 14, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette-KCRG TV9)

Former State Auditor Mary Mosiman started Monday as deputy director of the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen hired Mosiman to be deputy director and division administrator of the Tax Management Division, according to a news release. She will oversee the department’s compliance, collections and operations sections.

Mosiman, a Republican, was appointed as State Auditor in 2013 to fill the remainder of David Vaudt’s term when Vaudt resigned from office. She was elected to her own four-year term in 2014.

Mosiman was defeated by Democrat Rob Sand in November’s election.

Before becoming State Auditor, Mosiman was deputy of elections for the Iowa Secretary of State and also served as Story County Auditor. Mosiman earned a degree in business and accounting from Iowa State University. She is a member of the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Ames Morning Rotary Club and the Ames Chamber of Commerce.

