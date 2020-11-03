Government

Fish kill near Wadena caused by fertilizer truck rollover

Iowa DNR logo
Iowa DNR logo

A Fayette County fish kill Monday was caused by fertizer from a tipped truck, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday.

The DNR responded Monday afternoon to a truck rollover about two miles south of Wadena, the agency reported.

The truck owned by Nutrien Ag Solutions of West Union carried about 40,000 pounds of fertilizer when it crashed, with some of the fertilizer going into a tributary of Brush Creek.

DNR investigators found dead fish and high ammonia levels in the stream, the agency said.

Nutrien Ag dammed the stream, diverting clean stream flow as they worked to clean up the skill. The DNR monitored cleanup and continued the investigation Tuesday. Fisheries staff on site, checking to see the effects of the fertilizer downstream, the DNR reported.

The agency will consider appropriate enforcement actions.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Lines form at polling places with steady turnout

Marion Planning and Zoning member resigns after dressing up as border agent arresting immigrant

Iowa voters face trifecta of tossup races

Deal averts trial over Iowa 4-H discrimination claims

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Election Day voting: What you need to know, and where to get results

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges families to skip traditional holiday gatherings to spare state's hospital system from COVID-19 surge

Iowa reported more than 700 hospitalizations for COVID-19, another record high

Iowa sets voter registration record

State approves $4.5M deal over death at UI Hospitals

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.