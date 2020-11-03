Fish kill near Wadena caused by fertilizer truck rollover

A Fayette County fish kill Monday was caused by fertizer from a tipped truck, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday.

The DNR responded Monday afternoon to a truck rollover about two miles south of Wadena, the agency reported.

The truck owned by Nutrien Ag Solutions of West Union carried about 40,000 pounds of fertilizer when it crashed, with some of the fertilizer going into a tributary of Brush Creek.

DNR investigators found dead fish and high ammonia levels in the stream, the agency said.

Nutrien Ag dammed the stream, diverting clean stream flow as they worked to clean up the skill. The DNR monitored cleanup and continued the investigation Tuesday. Fisheries staff on site, checking to see the effects of the fertilizer downstream, the DNR reported.

The agency will consider appropriate enforcement actions.

