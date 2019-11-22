Marion could approve up to $75,000 in change orders to keep fire station project on track

MARION — The Marion City Council might approve up to $75,000 in change orders for the new Marion Fire Station for construction to continue despite a wet fall causing delays.

The Marion City Council unanimously approved a change order of $21,000 Thursday to “keep the project moving,” City Engineer Mike Barkalow said. The change order may be the first of up to $75,000.

City council members Paul Draper and Will Brandt were not present at the meeting.

Marion broke ground on the construction project in September at 100 Irish Drive on the southwest corner of Tower Terrace Road and Irish Drive.

The station is expected to keep Marion’s response times within the national standard for fire and medical service emergency response times. It was scheduled to be placed in service in October 2020.

The fire station will be the third station to serve a community that has doubled in population from 20,000 to 40,000.

The city purchased the land for the station for $1 million, setting aside local-option sales tax dollars. The rest of the construction cost — about $7.2 million — will come from general obligation bonds.

Assistant to the city manager Amal Eltahir said the project could still come up within budget even with the change orders since there was a contingency built into the budget.

“We did not have an ideal fall. It basically went from summer to winter. It’s going to cost more to keep this project moving given the site conditions out there today,” Barkalow said during a city council meeting Thursday. “Do we put this project on hold, let the soil dry out and attack it in the spring or do we throw money at it?”

Barkalow said the subdrain pipes were put in to try to drain the site, but the soil is “saturated,” and it’s hard to keep the project going.

Barkalow met with the project architect, civil design engineer, a geotechnical engineer, and the contractor and subcontractors Wednesday, where they were able to come up with the $21,000 number.

There was not enough time before the city council meeting to provide all the numbers, but the city council can expect to be asked to approve at least one more change order, he said.

Six firefighters have already been hired and three more full time positions will be added to staff the new station. Barkalow said that firefighters have already begun training, and the project should keep moving forward after its been delayed for so many years.

Barkalow said that even if the city council did decide to hold the project for the spring, whose to say it won’t be a “long, wet spring,” and the project doesn’t get started until June.

“We’ve only had five months without snow this year,” he said. “We could still, even if we wait, be paying $100,000 if it’s not ideal conditions.”

Holding the project could also open up negotiations with the contractor about what they should do with their workers over the winter, Barkalow said.

City Council member Rene Gadelha voiced concern that if the city council approved the $21,000, that they would have to approve even more in a couple weeks.

“We all want to see the fire station get done, but this is potentially another hundred grand on top of all the other projects,” she said.

Fire Chief Deb Krebill asked the council to approve the change orders, saying that the fire department has been asking for a new station since 2007.

“Now we’ve gotten to the point where someone gave us the OK to go ahead and proceed, and we’re proceeding, and due to Mother Nature, it’s been an issue and it’s something out of our control,” she said. “I just wanted to remind everyone of that.”

