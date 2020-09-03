FEMA storm-assistance center opens in Cedar Rapids

Iowans who have registered with FEMA may also be eligible for reimbursement if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary lodging because their primary residences had sustained damage from the August 10 storm. The 11 counties designated for FEMA Individual Assistance are: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

Temporary lodging includes hotels, motels, or other short-term lodging while an applicant is displaced from his or her primary residence.

Lodging expenses may be eligible for reimbursement if an applicant:

• Registers with FEMA.

• Passes identity verification.

• Verifies occupancy in a primary residence within a designated county.

• Verifies that the primary residence is uninhabitable or inaccessible.

• Incurs disaster-related temporary lodging expenses.

• Does not have insurance that would cover lodging.

• Did not receive lodging assistance during the same time frame.

Reimbursement funds are available for eligible applicants under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.

Survivors who are approved for lodging reimbursement must submit hotel/motel receipts that show a zero balance to FEMA to receive payment. Reimbursement will not cover incidental costs such as phone calls, laundry, internet, food, movies or pet care.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also opened a disaster recovery center in Linn County Wednesday to give residents affected by the Aug. 10 Derecho that ripped through Eastern Iowa options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

For a limited time FEMA personnel who can quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs and scan documents will be available to help area residents affected by the storm. These staff members will only be able to take documents, scan them and return them to the applicants. Representatives also will have information from the Small Business Administration on hand. To contact SBA, please call 800-659-2955.

No other assistance will be provided at this location. The DRC will not be able to provide assistance for lost food.

Residents who have homeowner’s insurance and whose homes sustained damage from the derecho are encouraged to mail or fax their insurance documents to FEMA, but it is not required. Additionally, those who don’t have access to the internet or a fax machine can bring those documents with them to the recovery center and representatives will help upload those documents to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Because the agency has been forced to adapt to the current realities of the coronavirus pandemic instead offering drive-through service. Applicants and FEMA personnel must wear face masks and applicants must remain in their cars as they hand their documents to FEMA personnel.

It is highly recommended residents register online or by phone before visiting the site.

Applicants can go online to registers at DisasterAssistance.gov or they can download the FEMA mobile app for smartphones. You can also register by calling 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. central time, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

For 711 or Video Relay Service, applicants can call 1-800-621-3362, or for 800-462-7585 for TTY services.

When arriving at the DRC location, visitors will be asked if they have registered with FEMA. If yes, they will be directed to the appropriate lane based on your needs. Those who have not registered with FEMA will be directed to the correct lane for assistance.

The center is located in the parking lot between Cedar Rapids Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium at 950 Rockford Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids. Visitors are asked to enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The center will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day

