IOWA DERECHO 2020

FEMA center for Linn County residents affected by derecho to close Saturday

Residents have until Oct. 19 to register for assistance

FEMA tents and a drive-through table are seen set up to allow social distancing at the disaster recovery center in Cedar
FEMA tents and a drive-through table are seen set up to allow social distancing at the disaster recovery center in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center in Linn County will close at 6 p.m. Saturday, but residents seeking help to recover from the Aug. 10 derecho have until Oct. 19 to apply for assistance.

The drive-through resource center is located at the parking lot between the Cedar Rapids Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium, 950 Rockford Rd. SW.

Residents may enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way to visit the resource center, which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Saturday.

Applicants and FEMA personnel must wear face masks and applicants must remain in their cars as they hand their documents to FEMA personnel.

Those affected by the derecho in Linn and 10 other counties have until Oct. 19 to register for assistance through FEMA’s Individual and Households Program. It provides financial assistance for homeowners and individuals to help with disaster-related recovery needs, such as grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured personal property losses and medical expenses caused by the disaster.

Residents affected by the storm also can register for assistance by:

• Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov

• Downloading the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones

• Calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Documents also may be submitted by:

• Mailing them to FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, Md. 20782-7055

• Faxing them to 800-827-8112

• Submitting them via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click “Check Status” and follow the directions

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com

