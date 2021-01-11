CORONAVIRUS

Iowa anticipates additional $300 jobless benefits to arrive next week

State agency receives federal guidance for unemployment programs

Unemployed Iowans are expected to begin receiving Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits the week of Jan. 18, Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release Monday.

FPUC provides those receiving unemployment benefits an additional $300 per week through March 13. The initial version of FPUC gave $600 per week, but it expired at the end of July.

While President Donald Trump signed the federal coronavirus relief bill Dec. 27, IWD was waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before issuing FPUC benefits.

The state agency is encouraging unemployed Iowans to file their claims online. It automatically will enroll eligible Iowans in federal unemployment programs.

“IWD will work diligently to release all eligible payments as quickly as possible, including any additional weeks of benefits a claimant could potentially be eligible for with the implementation of the new program extensions,” IWD said in the release.

IWD has not given guidance yet on Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $100 per week to those who earned at least $5,000 as a self-employed worker in the most recent taxable year.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

