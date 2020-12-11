Government

FCC invests $144 million to improve rural broadband access in Iowa

More than three-quarters of funds go to Texas-based provider

Workers with Slabach Construction of Kalona connect lengths of plastic conduit in June as they install fiber-optic cable
Workers with Slabach Construction of Kalona connect lengths of plastic conduit in June as they install fiber-optic cable for high-speed internet in Washington, Iowa. The federal government has awarded about $144 million to 11 rural broadband companies to improve internet access in Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The Federal Communications Commission gave about $144 million to 11 rural broadband providers in Iowa as part of its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Auction.

The funds will go toward expanding broadband at a minimum speed of 100 megabits.

About $113 million of the investment is going to AMG Technology Investment Group. The Texas-based company operates as NextLink Internet.

Minnesota-based LTD Broadband and Arkansas-based Windstream were the only other providers to receive more than $5 million for Iowa broadband improvements.

“Access to high-speed internet access is an essential part of everyday life,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. “The FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund builds on the efforts we have underway through my Empower Rural Iowa initiative as well as significant funds we have allocated through the CARES Act.”

In August, the state allocated $50 million in CARES Act funding to improve rural broadband access.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ashley Hinson 'open' to changes to preserve Social Security

After Republican victories, new Iowa Senate president predicts 'incredibly exciting session'

Iowa lawmakers mostly oppose Gov. Reynolds' plan to raise sales tax

Coronavirus hasn't held back College Community schools' construction plans

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Complaints about dicamba grow in Iowa, but fines don't

Iowa would have backed GOP challenge to presidential election but wasn't asked, Reynolds says

Iowa liquor sales hit record in fiscal 2020 and Black Velvet whisky is still No. 1

One teen accused of killing Malik Sheets will ask judge to send his case to juvenile court

Iowa City schools moving to hybrid learning Monday even after receiving virtual learning waiver

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.