Facebook launching massive voter registration effort

(Screenshot via Facebook)
As part of its goal to increase participation in the November general election, Facebook is launching what it says is the largest voting information campaign in American history.

Facebook users who are old enough to vote will see a notification at the top of their app with more information about how to register and a link to their state’s registration website.

As part of Facebook’s effort to register 4 million people to vote, it also will have registration drives on Instagram and Messenger throughout the summer.

The voter registration drive is part of Facebook’s larger effort to help protect the 2020 elections by connecting more than 160 million people with reliable information about the election, fighting interference, stopping misinformation, and increasing transparency in political ads, according to Facebook.

For more information, visit fb.com/about/elections

