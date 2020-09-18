Ernst's annual motorcycle ride will benefit derecho recovery

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will replace her traditional Roast and Ride with motorcycle rides over two days in October to benefit charities, including Cedar Rapids derecho recovery.

Joni’s Ride Across Iowa will feature six stops — Sioux City, Carroll and Des Moines on Oct, 10 and Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport on Oct. 11.

The Cedar Rapids stop is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Metro Can-Am, 2415 Westdale Dr. SW.

Last year, more than 250 bikers rode with Ernst from Des Moines to her annual fundraiser near Boone where more than 1,000 supporters were registered for the barbecue dinner and politics.

Ernst, a combat veteran who was elected to state and county office before winning a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2014, is seeking re-election. She is being challenged by Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ernst is forgoing the traditional pack ride of five previous Roast and Rides in favor of rides modeled off “poker runs” where riders depart and arrive at the destinations at their own pace.

Like her Roast and Ride events, the 2020 ride will be a fundraiser. Proceeds will go to the Puppy Jake Foundation, an Iowa-based nonprofit that provides veterans with professionally trained service dogs, and to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation’s Derecho Disaster Recovery that provides direct relief to victims of the hurricane-force Aug. 10 storm.

At each stop, there will be a short program that will include remarks from the foundation, Ernst and other Republicans.

Tickets will be $10 for riders. Riders must show a valid motorcycle license and sign a waiver. Same-day registration is permitted. Non-rider attendees are encouraged to make a freewill donation.

To purchase tickets, visit RoastandRide.com.

The schedule is:

• Day One: Sioux City, Rooster’s Harley-Davidson, 8:30 a.m.; Carroll, Harley-Davidson of Carroll, noon; Des Moines, Big Barn Harley-Davidson, 3 p.m.

• Day Two: Des Moines, Big Barn Harley-Davidson, 9 a.m.; Cedar Rapids, Metro Can-Am, 1 p.m.; Davenport, Scott County Victory Office, 3:35 p.m.

All times are approximate.

