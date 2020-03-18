DES MOINES — Sen. Joni Ernst is calling for swift congressional action to help people cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but can’t say at this time if she would support proposals to send $1,000 checks to American adults to replace about two weeks of their wages.

Direct payments, similar to what the federal government did during the Great Recession of 2008, are part of the discussion, Ernst said Wednesday, adding that “all ideas are on the table right now.”

“Folks, we need to move swiftly to help Iowa’s families and employees through this,” she said in a conference call with reporters.

“Maybe it’s the military in me,” said Ernst, a retired Iowa National Guard officer, “but I believe it’s our duty to the American people” for members of Congress to show leadership.

Ernst is looking at a three-phase response to the economic impact of the pandemic. Phase 1 was the $8 billion in emergency funding Congress approved to provide resources for federal, state and local authorities to combat the COVID-19.

Congress is working on the second phase, which while it “isn’t perfect, it focuses on our families and our workers in times of crisis” by addressing paid sick leave, nutritional support for children and our seniors, Ernst said.

Ernst repeatedly emphasized the need to support working families and small businesses, and to provide assistance as effectively and efficiently as possible whether that’s as direct payments or in some other form.

Asked about a bailout for industries, such as airlines, the Iowa Republican said Congress must “make sure that we are balancing critical needs of America’s workers and our families ... (which) obviously will come first. I am adamant about that.”

In any discussion, she said, “it always needs to be our American workers, our families, those small businesses, something that’s very important to Iowa, they need to come first.”

She’s heard from ethanol producers concerned about the impact less travel will have on prices and demand for their products. She’s also heard from agriculture interests are worried about news that Mexico may close consulates and stop processing visas for farmworkers.

Ernst acknowledged fears of the pandemic causing a recession.

“I hope that we are all wrong and that we bounce right back and this virus goes away,” she said, noting that if there is a silver lining, it’s “the fact that we moved into this pandemic having a very, very strong economy.”

Likewise, Ernst has concerns about the impact a nearly trillion-dollar stimulus package would have on the national debt and deficit.

“But you know what, we are in unprecedented times. This is uncharted territory,” she said “As I’ve said time and time again, our American families are going to come first.”

