Government

Ernst assumes House Democrats will vote for articles of impeachment

Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a fundraiser hosted by the Iowa GOP at the Hughes Family Barn in southwest Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a fundraiser hosted by the Iowa GOP at the Hughes Family Barn in southwest Cedar Rapids on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sen. Joni Ernst didn’t defend Republicans ordering pizza in a room where secret testimony about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine is being heard, but she supports her House colleagues’ attempt to bring more openness to Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The Iowa Republican also has signed on to a resolution by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham condemning the House impeachment inquiry that Graham said sends “a strong signal to our House colleagues that you’re off script here.”

The resolution, which had 44 GOP co-signers by late Thursday, came after more than a dozen House Republicans, including Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King, forced their way Wednesday into a secure room where members can hear classified information, demanding to sit in on a closed-door deposition.

The resolution simply is about encouraging House majority Democrats to follow the process used in previous impeachment investigations “and the president is given a fair opportunity,” Ernst told reporters Thursday.

“What we’re seeing in the House is the fact that Democrats have been so heck-bent on making sure they impeach this president that they’re just randomly acting through this inquiry process,” she said. “It’s not open. It’s not transparent.”

“We’re not stating one way or another what is out there on the president’s actions,” Ernst said. In fact, she can’t defend the president’s actions “because I haven’t seen all of the information.”

In reading the notes on Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, Ernst didn’t see any impeachable offense. However, she assumes the House will send the articles of impeachment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“When they do,” she said, “I want to make sure we are hearing the evidence presented and any rebuttal that might come from any additional witnesses that the administration might bring forward.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Bernie Sanders' campaign calls Stacey Walker's backing 'more than an endorsement'

Iowa Hospital Association spokesman fired after criticizing Gov. Reynolds for Medicaid 'mess' in Facebook post

A garbage solution: Iowa City, Peninsula neighborhood resolve waste pickup dispute

Iowans can turn in unwanted drugs, vaping devices on Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Warren leads, Buttigieg jumps into second place in caucus poll

Chew on This: Pizza World opens and Caucus Bistro closes (former Ladora Bank)

Short's Burger & Shine opens in Marion, bringing Iowa City favorite north

America needs farmers, but not the Iowa Farm Bureau

University of Iowa seeks 'momentum' despite frequent departures

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.