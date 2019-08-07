Government

Elizabeth Warren proposes 'strong rural America' policies

Her farm polices call for breaking up anti-competitive mergers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) waves to the crowd Feb. 10 after she finishes her talk during a Cedar Rapids organizing event at the Veterans Memorial Building (The Gazette)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) waves to the crowd Feb. 10 after she finishes her talk during a Cedar Rapids organizing event at the Veterans Memorial Building (The Gazette)

A strong America requires a strong rural America, according to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is introducing her plans to address farm policy as well as rural infrastructure and health care during a four-day swing through Iowa.

“But both corporate America and leaders in Washington have turned their backs on the people living in our rural communities and prioritized the interests of giant companies and Wall Street instead,” Warren said. “Our failure to invest in rural areas is holding back millions of families, weakening our economy, and undermining our efforts to combat climate change.”

Warren supports Medicare-for-all because even for those with insurance coverage, she said, “rural America is quickly becoming a medical desert.”

In less than a decade, 112 rural hospitals have closed, and those that do remain open operate on razor-thin margins from uncompensated care, lower patient volume, and insufficient reimbursement, she said.

Warren also wants to block hospital mergers unless they will maintain or increase access to health care.

To narrow the digital divide, Warren proposed a public option for broadband through publicly-owned and operated networks, and restoring net neutrality regulations.

Warren also proposed to spend $2 trillion in green research, manufacturing and exporting to create more than a million new jobs to reverse manufacturing losses in rural communities. She wants to spend another $400 billion on clean energy research and development at land grant universities, rural areas and areas that have seen the worst job losses in recent years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Her farm policies call for reviewing — and reversing — anti-competitive mergers and breaking up vertically integrated agribusinesses. She also supports a national right-to-repair law for farmers, reform country-of-origin labeling and restrict foreign ownership of American agriculture companies and farmland.

Instead of subsidizing industrial agriculture, Warren would guarantee farmers a fair price, reduce overproduction and pay farmers for environmental conservation.

She said she’d pay for her policies by higher taxes on the ultrawealthy and large corporations. That includes an annual 2-percent wealth tax on fortunes over $50 million and ensuring that large and profitable American corporations don’t get away with paying zero taxes.

Warren’s Iowa itinerary includes participating in Friday evening’s North Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake and speaking on the Iowa State Fair soapbox at 3 p.m. Saturday.

l Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids woman gets $100K from state, said trooper used choke hold on son

Cedar Rapids speed cameras issue more than 5,000 citations in first four days

Joe Biden lands endorsements from young Iowa leaders

More trade aid for farmers possible, Trump says

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Corridor millennials report higher rates of depression, study says

Grassley: USMCA will help Iowa businesses

Trial starts in suicide of Iowa State University student

What the U.S.-China trade war means for you

Marshalltown UnityPoint to close OB unit, women's health clinic

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.