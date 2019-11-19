Government

Eight Iowa City parks to see daily closures for deer management

Deer in Iowa City (The Gazette)
Deer in Iowa City (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Eight city parks in Iowa City will have reduced hours next month to allow for deer management.

According to the City of Iowa City, the following parks will be closed each day from 3 p.m. until dawn starting Dec. 1 to allow professionals from White Buffalo, Inc. to shoot deer:

— Waterworks Prairie Park, 2875 N. Dubuque St.

— Thornberry Off-leash Dog Park and Peninsula Disc Golf Course, west end of Foster Road

— City Park, 200 Park Road

— The Ned Ashton House, 820 Park Road

— Terrell Mill Park, 1209 N. Dubuque St.

— Hickory Hill Park, 800 Conklin St., 1439 Bloomington St. and the intersection of First Avenue and Stuart Court

— Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, including Sand Lake Trail, 579 McCollister Blvd.

— Oakland Cemetery, 1000 Brown St.

The daily closures are scheduled to continue until Dec. 22.

