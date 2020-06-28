Eastbound I-80 lanes near Tiffin slated to be closed Monday

Eastbound Interstate 80 near Tiffin will be closed to traffic on Monday from 1 p.m.-11 p.m. to repair pavement settling, which occurred after installing pipes underneath the interstate’s lanes.

Starting at mile marker 237, traffic will follow a marked detour route which will direct traffic onto the Ireland Avenue Northwest exit 237, then back onto eastbound I-80.

Earlier in the day, from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., that same section of eastbound I-80 will go down to one lane of traffic.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 6 office, drivers should anticipate delays, and should consider an alternative route if possible. The interstate lane closures are weather permitting.

The construction is part of a project to revamp the I-80/I-380 interchange.

