Eastbound I-80 lanes near Tiffin slated to be closed Monday

Eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 237, the Tiffin exit. (Google Street View image)
Eastbound Interstate 80 near Tiffin will be closed to traffic on Monday from 1 p.m.-11 p.m. to repair pavement settling, which occurred after installing pipes underneath the interstate’s lanes.

Starting at mile marker 237, traffic will follow a marked detour route which will direct traffic onto the Ireland Avenue Northwest exit 237, then back onto eastbound I-80.

Earlier in the day, from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., that same section of eastbound I-80 will go down to one lane of traffic.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 6 office, drivers should anticipate delays, and should consider an alternative route if possible. The interstate lane closures are weather permitting.

The construction is part of a project to revamp the I-80/I-380 interchange.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

 

