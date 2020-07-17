Don't let the smile fool you, Sen. Joni Ernst promises to be in the fight

DES MOINES — She’s “Iowa nice,” but Sen. Joni Ernst won’t let that stop her from stepping into the fight.

“Don’t let the smile fool you,” the Iowa Republican said Friday at The Family Leader Leadership Summit. “I know that my faith, while I’m Iowa nice, my faith tells me it’s OK to fight.”

The fight isn’t just her campaign for reelection to a second term or defeating the coronavirus pandemic. The challenges will remain.

“We are facing challenging times (and) they will continue to exist,” she told Iowans gathered in-person and online for the annual leadership summit hosted by The Family Leader, which describes itself as a “pro-family, pro-marriage, pro-life organization that seeks to inspire Christ-like leadership in the home, church, and government.”

“We need folks that are willing to stand up and say, ‘We’re here. Send me,’” Ernst said, referencing Psalm 121, which Ernst said has helped carry her through difficult times in her personal life and during her deployment to Iraq as an Iowa National Guard commander.

“I lift up my eyes to the hills, and ask, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, our maker,” she said quoting the Bible passage.

“So Psalm 121 has carried me through so many years and so many challenges,” she said.

She also takes strength in the support of Iowans who are with her “every step of the way, as we take on these challenges and we strive to keep our nation the greatest on the face of the planet.”

The fights are over values “that we have as Iowans and as Americans that are under threat,” she said. “Our very values and freedoms that made us such a great nation are being challenged every single day by those that want to dismantle the greatest nation on the face of the planet”

Ernst warned of “fringes of the left that keep going further and further and further ... in really some alarming ways.”

More specifically, Ernst spoke of her efforts to prevent abortion and how Senate Democrats blocked debate on a bill to require health care professionals to provide the same level of care for babies born alive after an abortion procedure as they would for any newborn.

“I have been proud to participate in many pro-life gatherings many pro-life committee meetings, and many pro-life efforts on the floor of our Senate,” she said.

There’s more to her pro-family efforts, Ernst said, highlighting work she has done to improve access to child care and paid parental leave. As a mother, she recognizes the importance of child care, which is now a crisis in Iowa and elsewhere. Ernst has introduced legislation to help child care workers and parents “because we will not get our country up and moving through this pandemic and beyond this pandemic if (parents) don’t know that their children can be safely cared for.”

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ernst said she’s proud to have been part of confirming 200 federal judges and justices nominated by President Donald Trump.

“And under President Trump folks, we are not stopping. We haven’t reached a benchmark just to stop,” Ernst said.

Whether it’s the fight for judges who “will follow our great Constitution” or winning passage of pro-family legislation, protect farmers and ethanol interests, Ernst promised not to back down.

“I will be smiling, but I will be swinging,” Ernst said. “We do have a fight on our hands, but I know that I lift my eyes to the hills and my help will come from God.”

Others scheduled to speak at The Family Leader summit were Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Mike Lindell of MyPillow, former NFL player Jack Brewer, New York Times bestselling author Joel Rosenberg and Del Tackett of The Truth Project.

