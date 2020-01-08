Sen. Chuck Grassley satisfied Trump made right call on Soleimani

CEDAR RAPIDS — There’s “plenty of precedent” for President Donald Trump to order the killing of a top Iranian general accused of involvement in terrorism against United States interest in the Middle East, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday.

The president was right to act, the Iowa Republican said, because Qassim Soleimani “had his fingers in all of that stuff for the last 20 years.”

“He was in the middle of every terrorist plot, supporting terrorist activities in almost every country in the Middle East,” Grassley told reporters. Most importantly, he added, was Soleimani’s role in the death of 600 Americans in Iraq at his hands — about one-fifth of the service people who died there.

Grassley, who planned to attend a Senate briefing Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the strike, compared Trump’s action to those taken by President Barack Obama in response to attacks on Americans and American interests, including the order to kill Osama bin Laden.

Given the warning of “imminent danger” to Americans, Grassley said, “If the president didn’t do it I would be criticizing him for not doing it if I knew he could have taken that mastermind on terrorism out of the picture — and so would the Democrats who are criticizing him now for doing what he was doing.”

He said he believes the president has the authority to order Soleimani’s killing under the War Powers Act that has been in place since 1973. Grassley sees no need for the act to be changed.

Looking ahead, Grassley said there might be legitimate reasons to rewrite the authorization for military action approved after 9/11 that has been the basis of most of what the United States has done in the Middle East since then.

Grassley also was asked about his comment that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t send the House-approved articles of impeachment to the Senate this week the Senate could approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement before proceeding to an impeachment trial.

“I could not in good intellectual honesty do that because I’ve been for three weeks now complaining because she hasn’t sent them over,” Grassley said.

