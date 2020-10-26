Donald Trump Jr. in Cedar Rapids Tuesday; Pence, Biden headed to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — With time running out on the 2020 presidential campaign, Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., all are headed to Iowa.

The younger Trump leads off with a campaign rally for his father, President Donald Trump, Tuesday evening in downtown Cedar Rapids. Trump will speak at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 50 2nd Ave. Bridge, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5.

Pence is scheduled to return to Iowa on Thursday for a campaign rally at the Des Moines airport. The Iowa event is part of a Pence campaign swing that also includes campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada.

The Des Moines event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, which are free, are available online at donaldjtrump.com/events.

Friday, Biden will make his first trip to Iowa since the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, Feb. 3. No details about his visit have been announced.

Trump Jr. will make campaign stops earlier in the day in Lansing, Mich., West Salem, Wis., with the president, and in De Pere, Wis., before speaking in Cedar Rapids.

To reserve up to two tickets, visit www.donaldjtrump.com/events. All tickets are subjects to first come, first served basis.

By registering for the Trump and Pence events, participants are acknowledging an “inherent risk” of exposure to COVID-19 and they assume all risks related to that exposure.

