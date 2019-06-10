DOJ closes case on Cedar Rapids ADA settlement

CEDAR RAPIDS — The U.S. Department of Justice is closing the file on its Americans with Disabilities Act settlement with Cedar Rapids rather than grant an extension.

Cedar Rapids had signed a four-year agreement in 2015 to bring a checklist of deficiencies across all aspects of city infrastructure, including buildings, parks, baseball stadiums, and even its website, into compliance with the 1990 law.

“We’re very pleased, as you can imagine,” said Sandi Fowler, deputy city manager. “I think this clearly demonstrates their confidence in the great work we have done and that they can expect the same from us in the future.”

The city had estimated the work would take four years and cost $15 million, but as it became clear they would not meet the target, city officials sought a three-year extension to get all of the work done.

Instead of an extension, the case is closed.

“Cedar Rapids has submitted documentation, photographs, reports, and other evidence to demonstrate the city’s progress,” according to a May 25 letter from Felicia L. Sadler, senior trial attorney for the Disabilities Rights Section. “Relying upon the evidence submitted by the city, the department is closing it’s (sic) files on this agreement with the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as of the date of this letter.”

Cedar Rapids was one of more than 200 local governments the DOJ targeted as part of Project Civic Access, an effort to force communities to comply with the disabilities act.

Fowler said despite the case being closed, the city remains committed to complete the full list agreed upon in the settlement and will proceed on the same timeline as before the closure. The full budget for the project is expected to grow to $30 million.

“What we do now is continue to do the good work we’ve been doing that allowed us to achieve this file closure,” Fowler said.

