Democrats, police have plan to protect 19 presidential hopefuls at Cedar Rapids celebration Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS — There won’t be snowplows blocking alleys or snipers in strategic spots.

But with 19 presidential hopefuls, their campaign staffs and supporters in downtown Cedar Rapids on Sunday, there will be a security presence at the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Celebration.

Security for the 19 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls — the largest group assembled so far this campaign season — won’t rival that of a visit by a president or a presidential nominee. “But that doesn’t mean there won’t be security measures,” said Greg Buelow, Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman.

In instances “when Secret Service is involved, there is extensive preplanning, measures like road closures and barricades, a perimeter around the place,” Buelow said.

Outside the DoubleTree by Hilton, there may be a few parking restrictions, perhaps a street closure. But otherwise, the bulk of security measures will be inside, where about 1,400 ticket holders will hear from 19 candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Security always is a consideration for large-scale events such as the Hall of Fame, but the need was reinforced by an incident last weekend at a gathering of California Democrats. As U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was discussing the gender pay gap, an animal rights activist jumped on stage and grabbed a microphone to “bring your attention to a much bigger idea.”

To minimize the opportunity for that, plans call for a buffer zone between the front tables and the area where candidates will be speaking, according to the Democratic Party.

Some candidates, especially those in elective office, have their own security details. Governors often travel with at least one state trooper. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio travels with his own security, and some members of Congress have Capitol Police protection.

So far, the Capitol Police have not reached out to the Cedar Rapids Police Department to say they need additional law enforcement resources, Buelow said. However, campaigns and the Iowa Democratic Party are working with the Cedar Rapids Police Department to hire off-duty officers to be inside the hall where the candidates will speak at the sold-out event.

“We expect them to pay,” Buelow said, referring to the Democratic Party. He said an extra-duty officer costs about $49 an hour. He wouldn’t say how many or how long those officers will be at the event.

“The goal is to provide a safe venue and event for the candidates and citizens who wish to participate in exercising their political freedoms,” Buelow said.

The Hall of Fame Celebration is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1.

In addition to candidate speeches — five minutes each — the party will honor volunteers, supporters and rising stars.

