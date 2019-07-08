Government

Democratic U.S. Rep. Swalwell ends long-shot White House bid

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
By Jarrett Renshaw, Reuters

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell on Monday became the first major candidate to drop out of the Democratic presidential race, ending a long-shot bid fueled in part by his efforts to investigate Republican President Donald Trump.

“I thank my supporters & friends, my staff, & my family for making this journey possible,” Swalwell, 38, said on Twitter. He added he planned to run for re-election to Congress in his California district.

He said on Monday he was not prepared to make an endorsement in the crowded Democratic contest for the right to face Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

Swalwell was one of the more aggressive candidates on the Democratic debate stage last month, challenging former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, to “pass the torch” to a younger generation.

But the approach did little to improve his standing in opinion polls among the more than 20 Democrats seeking the party’s nomination. He was in jeopardy of falling short of the qualification requirements for the next round of debates later this month.

Swalwell has raised his profile in recent years by becoming a staple on cable television news, especially to talk about investigations of the Trump administration. But he consistently trailed in 2020 presidential polls.

Swalwell was one of the youngest candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, along with Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 37, and U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, 38. The minimum age to serve as U.S. president is 35.

He said that while his campaign was ending, his mission to end gun violence was just beginning.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Peter Cooney)

By Jarrett Renshaw, Reuters

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Finkenauer pushes to cancel student debt for victims of for-profit 'bad actors'

Cedar Rapids therapist's licensed revoked by state

Eric Gjerde ready to run again in Iowa House 67

Bigger trucks will cause bigger problem for Iowa's ailing bridges, state and local officials tell Congress

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know so far about the United Technologies-Raytheon merger

Cost of things: More water rate increases on tap for Iowans

UI students learn about public art by working on murals in Iowa communities

Mexico steps up raids on migrant-smuggling trucks, uses giant X-ray

Cedar Rapids police say man stole $1,500 in wiring from ESCO Electric job site

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.