Democratic leaders promise nominee will offer 'stark' contrast to Trump

CEDAR RAPIDS — Democratic leaders in Iowa and New Hampshire don’t know who it will be, but they’re confident their 2020 Democratic presidential nominee will present a strong contrast to President Donald Trump’s trail of broken promises.

“We’re excited to literally have dozens of presidential candidates crisscrossing this state,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said just nine days after hosting 19 of those hopefuls in Cedar Rapids. “To be honest, the difference between any Democrat running now versus Donald Trump could not be more stark.”

Price and New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley, who was at the June 9 Iowa Democrats’ Hall of Fame candidate cattle call, made their comments on a conference call with reporters ahead of Trump’s reelection campaign kickoff tonight in Florida.

“While we’re still in the midst of this very competitive and exciting first-in-the-nation presidential primary,” Buckley said, “no matter who our Democratic nominee is, they will fight for all Americans.

Trump’s policies have “only worked for those who already at the top,” he said. “For the ultrawealthy, big corporations and lobbyists, there’s no question Trump has made America great. But for the middle class, he made campaign promises that he simply didn’t keep.”

In Iowa, Price said, voters are talking about rebuilding the middle class, about making college more affordable and ensuring access to affordable quality health care.

Trump, who carried Iowa in 2016 after the state supported Barack Obama in the previous two elections, was in the state last week to tour an ethanol plant and attend a Republican Party of Iowa fundraiser. Democrats seeking the 2020 nomination have spent nearly 400 days in Iowa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s trade policies and tariffs have crippled the Iowa agricultural sector, hurting not only farmers, but rural communities, Price said. Iowa farmers carry the highest level of agriculture debt in the country and stand to lose $2.2 billion in profits as a result of those policies.

“So no matter who secures the Democratic nomination for president, we already know that the person will be focused on creating opportunities for Americans, not just 1 percent, because that’s what Democrats believe in and that’s what Democrats have fought for,” Price said.

• Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com