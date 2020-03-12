Government

Dave Loebsack endorses Joe Biden for president

Democratic congressman had backed Buttigieg before Iowa caucuses

Former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks Tuesday to members of the press at the National Co
Former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks Tuesday to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Iowa congressman Dave Loebsack endorsed Biden on Thursday in the Democratic presidential race. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, announced Thursday he is endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Loebsack, who plans to retire from Congress at the end of this year, endorsed former candidate Pete Buttigieg before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

The race to the Democratic presidential nomination has long since left Iowa and has narrowed to former Vice President Biden and Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. Thanks to decisive victories in myriad states over the past two weeks, Biden has become the heavy favorite in the race.

“Vice President Biden will restore character to the White House and bring the experience necessary to deliver meaningful progress for the American people,” Loebsack said in a statement distributed by the Biden campaign. “Whether it’s building on the Affordable Care Act through the creation of a public option, tackling climate change, taking on the NRA, or revitalizing rural communities, Vice President Biden won’t just fight for middle class Americans — he will get things done on their behalf. I am very proud to join Joe Biden in the fight for the soul of America.”

Loebsack joins Iowa’s Democratic congresswomen, Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, in endorsing Biden. They endorsed Biden before the caucuses.

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

IDOT adds information desks, appointment scheduling as Real ID deadline approaches

Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days as a measure to control coronavirus spread

Medicaid testimony encourages Iowa House oversight leaders

Iowa lawmakers weigh priorities - and money

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

NCAA, Big Ten tournaments closed to public due to coronavirus

Hills Bank confirms it sponsored group in Egyptian cruise linked to Johnson County coronavirus cases

COVID-19 in Iowa live updates for March 11: Coe College extends Spring Break by 1 week

Coronavirus has Iowa K-12 school districts preparing for the worst - closure

Iowa public universities suspend 'face-to-face instruction' for at least two weeks

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.