Critics unload on Trump administration biofuel proposal at EPA hearing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Corn farmers, ethanol producers, refinery representatives, energy traders and state and local officials from the Midwest blasted away Wednesday at the Trump administration’s proposed biofuels plan for next year during a public hearing hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The hearing near Ann Arbor, Mich., marks the second public meeting on the topic in as many days, airing the grievances of the opposing oil and corn constituencies that President Donald Trump has been working to mollify ahead of next year’s election.

At issue is a proposal unveiled this month by Trump’s EPA that would increase the amount of corn-based ethanol some oil refineries must blend next year to make up for volumes the agency expects to waive under its Small Refinery Exemption program.

The proposal was meant to both please farmers and secure a program the oil industry says is crucial to the survival of small oil refining facilities. But instead, it has drawn harsh criticism from both sides.

The corn industry says it does not go far enough — relying only on recommendations and not the actual data of the amounts exempted — to help ailing biofuel producers, who already are suffering from the U.S. trade war with China.

“It is not hard to understand why there is a growing sense of frustration in the heartland,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig.

The oil industry complains the proposal is unfair to refineries that must do more blending.

Patrick Kelly, a spokesman for the American Petroleum Institute, said during the hourslong hearing the proposal “punishes the companies already complying” with the nation’s biofuel law.

The EPA is seeking to finalize the proposal ahead of an end of November deadline to set 2020 requirements.

The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard requires the refining industry to add some 15 billion gallons of ethanol every year to its gasoline, along with additional volumes of other types of biofuels.

But small individual facilities of 75,000 barrels per day or less can secure exemptions from the rule in a confidential process, provided they prove compliance would cause them disproportionate economic harm.

The EPA has roughly quadrupled the number of waivers granted to small refiners since Trump took office in January 2017, angering the corn industry, which says the exemptions hurt farmers by cutting ethanol blending volumes.

The oil industry says the waivers are crucial to the survival of small refineries that otherwise would face a high cost of compliance. The industry denies the small refinery exemptions have a meaningful impact on ethanol demand.

Tuesday, the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to discuss the waiver program, at which biofuel industry representatives argued the EPA should limit their use and be more transparent about applicants and recipients.

Exemptions have gone to industry giants including Exxon Mobil, which reported 2017 earnings of almost $20 billion.

Representatives of the biofuels sector accused the administration of “rampant abuse” of the “secret waivers.”

But the nation’s top refining association argued the program was critical to national security by keeping petroleum fuel producers in business.