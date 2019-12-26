Panel to interview 12 applicants for Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

CEDAR RAPIDS — Three attorneys from the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City are among 12 people who have applied to fill a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court created by the death of Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Among the applicants for the position are Craig Nierman of Iowa City, and Dana Oxley and District Court Judge Mary Chicchelly, both of Cedar Rapids.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will meet Jan. 9 in the Supreme Court courtroom of the Judicial Building in Des Moines to interview applicants. The interviews are open to the public. They will be livestreamed and archived on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

The panel will identify three finalists. Then Gov. Kim Reynolds will have 30 days to choose one of them to be the seventh member of the state high court. It will be her third appointment to the Supreme Court since becoming governor in May 2017.

The other applicants are: Lisa Reel Schmidt, assistant state attorney general, Des Moines; Theresa Wilson, assistant state appellate defender, Des Moines; Matthew McDermott, attorney, Des Moines; Alan Ostergren, Muscatine County attorney, Letts; William Miller, attorney, Des Moines; Joel Barrows, district court judge, Bettendorf; David May, Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City; Timothy Gartin, attorney, Ames; Romonda Belcher, district associate judge, Des Moines.

More information about the applicants and the interview schedule is available at https://www.iowacourts.gov/.

