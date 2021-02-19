Government

Court says attorneys can't block felons with restored citizenship rights from serving on jury

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court Friday amended procedure rules to ban attorneys from blocking felons who had their citizenship rights restored from serving on a civil or criminal jury.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen, in her order, said Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order Aug. 5, which restored those rights to thousands of Iowans who completed their sentences, so the court’s view is that the restoration of citizenship rights includes jury service.

The current Iowa Rules of Civil and Criminal procedures allow attorneys to challenge a juror, during the selection process, if they had a prior felony conviction, regardless of when the conviction occurred and whether the sentence had been completed.

Christensen said a review of the criminal procedure rules is ongoing and nearing completion and any amendments made will address this, but as an immediate measure the court adopts this supervisory order for both civil and criminal cases. The amendments will permanently take effect subject to Legislative Council review.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

