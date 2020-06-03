Coronavirus cases in Iowa go past 20,000, but hospitalizations continue to drop

The number of Iowans hospitalized by COVID-19 is down for the seventh straight day, and at its lowest point in more than a month.

According to figures by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday, 314 coronavirus patients were in state hospitals. That is the lowest figure since 304 on April 27. The peak was 417, on May 6.

The total number of cases in Iowa went past 20,000 Wednesday, the 54 new cases (reported at 11 a.m.) brought the total to 20,010.

Six deaths were reported — one each in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Henry, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties — bringing the state total to 566.

One new long-term care outbreak was reported, at Bethany Life in Story County.

Polk County has seen the most positive COVID-19 cases, with 4,345, followed by Woodbury County (2,786), Black Hawk (1,759), Linn (958) and Dallas (925).

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com