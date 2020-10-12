Coralville introducing changes to bus routes and schedules next week

CORALVILLE — The City of Coralville will roll out its revamped transit system next week.

Beginning Oct. 19, Coralville Transit users will see new routes and schedules. Much like the City of Iowa City, which will consider an overhaul of its transit system in the coming months, Coralville is hoping to improve ridership through simplifying their old system.

“We’re excited,” said Vicky Robrock, Coralville’s Director of Parking and Transportation. “It’s been a long time since we took a real, hard look at our routes. We hope it ends up benefiting everybody in the long run.”

In addition to moving or removing existing bus stops has created new routes. Changes include:

— A new Iowa River Landing route replacing the First Avenue route.

— The new Fifth Street route, which is a combination of the former 10th Street, Lantern Park and Express routes.

— The Express route has been discontinued, but will be served by the Fifth Street and Cambus Research Park routes.

— Bus routes now have a number in addition to a name.

Like the proposed changes to the Iowa City Transit system, Coralville’s changes are a result of a $225,000 study of the Iowa City, Coralville and Cambus transit systems launched by Nelson Nygaard last year. The study showed some duplication of services with Cambus. Public input showed reliability had become an issue and figuring out the transit system was a challenge for new users. Similar comments were made about Iowa City’s 26 bus routes.

“The feedback was it was maybe a little bit harder to understand,” Robrock said.

Robrock said the routes will be more bidirectional, allowing users to essentially take the same route out and back to a destination, such as the Coral Ridge Mall. An effort was made to better serve the Commerce Drive commercial area and Iowa River Landing, as well.

Public input showed a desire for extending services and adding amenities, but the City of Coralville opted to work within their current transit budget, Robrock said.

“This was just what we could do with our existing resources,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

New bus routes and schedules can be found at www.coralville.org/transitmaps.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com