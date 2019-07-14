Coralville to host joint government meeting Monday

CORALVILLE — Government officials from across Johnson County will meet on Monday.

Coralville will host a joint meeting of representatives from the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, the cities of Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, Tiffin and Hills, the Iowa City Community School District Board and the Clear Creek Amana School District. Representatives from the University of Iowa also will be in attendance, according to an agenda for the meeting.

Topics slated to be discussed include a joint climate resolution and updates on facilities and safety committee work by the Iowa City Community School District; Iowa City’s hate crime ordinance; Coralville’s Xtream Arena; and updates from the jurisdictions on climate action efforts.

The joint meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. in Coralville’s city council chambers in city hall, 1512 Seventh St.

