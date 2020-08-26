Government

Coralville special election for vacant council seat Sept. 29

“I Voted Today” stickers are seen on a table at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City for voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CORALVILLE — Coralville’s special city council election will take place next month.

According to a news release, Coralville voters will go to the polls Sept. 29 to select the replacement for former city council member Tom Gill. Gill resigned in July after referring to Black Lives Matter protesters as “criminals” and receiving condemnation from his fellow council members and Coralville Mayor John Lundell.

Whoever wins the special election will take officer Sept. 30 and complete Gill’s remaining term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Those interested in running must submit a petition to the Johnson County Auditor’s Office by Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. and the petition is required to have a minimum of 25 registered Coralville voters.

Ballots for the special election will be available in early September and absentee ballots must be requested by Sept. 18. Polls will be open on Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

