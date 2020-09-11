Four to vie for Coralville City Council seat

CORALVILLE — The field is set for the Coralville City Council special election.

A special election to replace former council member Tom Gill will take place on Sept. 29. Gill resigned in July after referring to Black Lives Matter protesters as “criminals” and receiving condemnation from his fellow council members and Coralville Mayor John Lundell.

Whoever wins the special election will take office Sept. 30 and complete Gill’s remaining term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.

The four candidates for the seat are:

Hai Huyh

Huyh, 42, is the Community Projects Coordinator for the Coralville Community Food Pantry and a 20-year resident of Coralville, according to a news release.

In addition to her role at the food pantry, Huyh has served as a paraeducator at Coralville Central Elementary School and has been an active community volunteer, she said.

“In these roles, I have seen firsthand both Coralville’s strengths and shortcomings,” she said.

Huyh said her goals include prioritizing development that “puts everyday people first,” improving community mobility, addressing racial and economic justice and battling climate change through a community plan of action.

Nick Burrell

Burrell, 28, is a seven-year resident of Coralville and co-owner of Versa Fitness, which opened in 2017. He credits his passion for fitness, health and wellness in fostering relationships with Coralville residents.

“I think my passion for that has allowed me to create a lot of really good relationships with people in the community,” he said. “Having an impact on people’s lives has probably been the most rewarding part of it.

In addition to his work at Versa, Burrell was recently appointed to the Iowa City Area Sport Commission Board, which helps decide which events to bring to area sports venues.

As a biracial man, Burrell said he hopes to bring a different perspective to the city council and represent voices that have been unheard in the past.

“My main goal with the city council is to step up to the plate and bring a voice to people who haven’t been heard or grouped with people they don’t agree with,” said Burrell.

Burrell said he’d like to see a Citizen’s Review Board with “legitimate power and legitimate oversight” created in Coralville. He also wants to work with the Black Voices Project on creating more educational programs and help bridge the gap between the community and police department.

Barry Bedford

Bedford, 69, is well-known in Coralville. A 47-year resident of the community, Bedford served with the Coralville Police Department for 43 years, including 28 as chief.

Since his retirement in 2017, Bedford has earned his certification as an executive life coach and leadership consultant and trainer. He has also spent the past three years volunteering with those living in southeast Iowa City who are homeless, low income and food insecure.

“I have developed personal strengths that I can bring to the Coralville Council, including dedication and commitment, problem-solving, conflict management and resolution, effective communications, mediation, listening, visioning and high personal integrity,” Bedford said in a statement.

Bedford identifies the fiscal condition of Coralville as the community’s biggest challenge.

“With $340 million of City debt, the shutdown of our local economy and business community from COVID-19, coupled with a recent derecho, the city budget and city’s financial resources have been hard hit,” he said. “The lack of anticipated funding through hotel-motel taxes and events canceled at the convention center and the new arena have further exacerbated the fiscal issue.”

Bedford said he is committed to developing a “strong fiscal stabilization and recovery plan” in Coralville. Once that is on its way, Bedford said the city can look to other projects that will benefit the community.

According to the Johnson County Auditor’s Office, Heather Seitsinger is also running for Coralville City Council. Seitsinger could not be reached for comment.

Absentee ballots for the special election must be requested by Sept. 18. Polls will be open Sept. 29 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

