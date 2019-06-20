Conservative activist seeks at-large Cedar Rapids City Council seat

CEDAR RAPIDS — A young conservative activist is seeking an at-large seat on the Cedar Rapids City Council, he announced on Thursday.

Gage West, 18, who lives in the southwest quadrant, said he would table his partisan positions on national issues to focus on the nonpartisan council and would “work across the aisle” with council colleagues as well as those in other branches of government.

“I’m young, I’ve been in politics for five years, and I have new ideas,” West said. “If voters give me the chance, I’m looking forward to representing all citizens of Cedar Rapids.”

If elected, West would be 19 when he takes office, making him the youngest council member in recent memory.

West said he has lived in Cedar Rapids his whole life and opened enrolled at Alburnett High School because he preferred the smaller school and wanted to participate in National FFA Organization.

Top issues include better serving veterans, seniors, small businesses, and at-risk and foster kids.

“I want to be a voice for the voiceless,” he said. “I believe our City Council doesn’t pay attention to veterans as much as it should, and I think they left business in the lurch with ‘newbo evolve.’”

Money invested in infrastructure — particularly — roads could be better spent, Westdale Town Centre redevelopment is not as promised, and a stronger lobbying effort would have brought flood protection money to Cedar Rapids more quickly, he said.

West has a background as a political consultant, speaker, and volunteer, he said. He previously worked for the Populist Wire, a conservative blog, but said he is no longer affiliated and doesn’t align with its views anymore, noting it has “gone extreme.”

Two of the three at large seats, which have four year terms, are on the ballot. Incumbent Ann Poe, and union leader Pat Loeffler have also announced their candidacies. Incumbent Susie Weinacht announced she will not seek reelection.

The filing period to run is Aug. 26 to Sept. 19. Voter preregistration deadline is Oct. 25, and the election will be Nov. 5.

In Cedar Rapids, when two seats are on the ballot in an at-large race, a candidate must receive at least 25 percent of the vote to win without a runoff. The part-time council position pays $18,391 annually.

