Civil service commission approves Iowa City police chief candidate Dustin Liston

IOWA CITY — The City of Iowa City is one step closer to hiring its next police chief.

The city’s civil service commission on Thursday unanimously certified the hiring of Lt. Dustin Liston of the El Paso (Texas) Police Department. City Manager Geoff Fruin named Liston as his pick to be the next police chief last week.

In his letter recommending the hiring of Liston, Fruin cited Liston’s experience working with a diverse population in a college community. Liston has experience with community policing programs and demonstrated a willingness to lead the department through a period of change, Fruin said.

Liston is an Eldora native and graduate of the University of Iowa. His hiring is subject to approval from the Iowa City Council.

Fruin has asked that Liston’s hiring be effective Jan. 11, 2021.

