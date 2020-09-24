Government

Civil service commission approves Iowa City police chief candidate Dustin Liston

City Council still needs to sign off on hiring

Lieutenant Dustin Liston of the El Paso, Tex. Police Department speaks during a meet and great with the three finalists
Lieutenant Dustin Liston of the El Paso, Tex. Police Department speaks during a meet and great with the three finalists for Police Chief in Iowa City on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Nick Rohlman/Freelance)

IOWA CITY — The City of Iowa City is one step closer to hiring its next police chief.

The city’s civil service commission on Thursday unanimously certified the hiring of Lt. Dustin Liston of the El Paso (Texas) Police Department. City Manager Geoff Fruin named Liston as his pick to be the next police chief last week.

In his letter recommending the hiring of Liston, Fruin cited Liston’s experience working with a diverse population in a college community. Liston has experience with community policing programs and demonstrated a willingness to lead the department through a period of change, Fruin said.

Liston is an Eldora native and graduate of the University of Iowa. His hiring is subject to approval from the Iowa City Council.

Fruin has asked that Liston’s hiring be effective Jan. 11, 2021.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Expecting absentee ballot surge, Iowa election chief seeks emergency leeway

Iowa City's Bo-James among bars accused of violating COVID-19 orders

Art Staed, Barrett Hubbard to participate in candidate forum

Tom Harkin: 2020 election about health care

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former officer Lucas Jones says he was fired to appease protesters

Sicker patients now packing University of Iowa hospitals

Chew on This: Red Frog returns to Czech Village, 30 hop owners opening new restaurant in Iowa River Landing

New York Gyro owner says Marion has welcomed new restaurant

Victim not found at scene of fiery rollover crash on I-380 near Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.