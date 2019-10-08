Government

Waterloo bans many employers from asking early questions about criminal history

Waterloo, Iowa aerial photo looking NW with Cedar River and downtown at center right, John Deere plant center, above top bridge, far side of river, Oct. 6, 2004. (Gazette photo)
Waterloo, Iowa aerial photo looking NW with Cedar River and downtown at center right, John Deere plant center, above top bridge, far side of river, Oct. 6, 2004. (Gazette photo)
Associated Press

WATERLOO, Iowa — Officials in Waterloo have approved a measure banning the city and many businesses from asking about applicants’ criminal records in early stages of the hiring process.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the City Council on Monday night approved a so-called “ban-the-box” ordinance. It doesn’t let employers ask about an applicant’s criminal history until after making a conditional job offer.

The measure is intended to ensure people with criminal convictions get a fair chance of getting jobs.

Similar measures have been passed around the country, but Waterloo is the first city in Iowa to approve such an ordinance.

The measure applies to businesses with at least 15 employees and the city government.

It will be several weeks before the measure takes effect, and the council is scheduled to discuss minor changes later this month.

———

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Advocate: Homelessness in Cedar Rapids increasing

What's the future look like for NewBo, Czech Village? Plan envisions next wave of development

When someone needs shelter, Marion group springs into action with hotel vouchers, groceries and more

University of Iowa lands $13 million role in national opioid fight

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Honeywell to leave Cedar Rapids by year's end

Cedar Rapids man connected to Chris Bagley charged with drug conspiracy

St. Croix Hospice center opens branch in Cedar Rapids

Finkenauer: 'Critical' to act on Iowa's deteriorating infrastructure

Cory Booker banking on Iowans getting to know his heart as well as his ideas

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.