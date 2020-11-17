Chuck Grassley exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine

DES MOINES — Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he has been exposed to COVID-19.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus,” said Grassley in a statement. “I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley, 87, who is president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate in his seventh term, said he will continue his business for the people of Iowa virtually at home.

In his statement, the senator did not give details on how he was exposed to the coronavirus.

