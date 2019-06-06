Government

Chest pains briefly send Gov. Reynolds to ER

Tests prove normal; governor back at work

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks Jan, 15 during the Condition of the State address at the Capitol in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was taken to the emergency room Thursday after experiencing chest pains but returned to work, her office said.

Reynolds, who went to the ER “out of an abundance of caution,” was released after multiple tests were normal.

During the ER visit, she was given a blood test, chest X-rays and electrocardiogram test, each of which was normal, her office said.

Reynolds had only one public event on her schedule for Thursday: a 6:30 p.m. appearance at the Easter Seals Admiral’s White Party at Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

