Chest pains briefly send Gov. Reynolds to ER

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was taken to the emergency room Thursday after experiencing chest pains but returned to work, her office said.

Reynolds, who went to the ER “out of an abundance of caution,” was released after multiple tests were normal.

During the ER visit, she was given a blood test, chest X-rays and electrocardiogram test, each of which was normal, her office said.

Reynolds had only one public event on her schedule for Thursday: a 6:30 p.m. appearance at the Easter Seals Admiral’s White Party at Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.